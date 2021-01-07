Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Al Hilal tempered with coronavirus results - Kotoko accuses

Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have accused their Sudanese counterpart Al Hilal of foul play in their COVID-19 test results that led to calling off of their CAF Champions League game in Sudan.



The interim communication director, David Obeng Nyarko categorically indicated that they suspect their opponent tempered with the results of their covid-19 results.



The communicator in an interview with Accra base Angel FM as hosted by Saddick Adams (Sports Obama) said they have evidence to back all allegations against the Sudanese side.



“Al Hilal officials tempered with the Covid-19 results of Kotoko. We have pictorial evidence of all the maltreatment we suffered in Sudan”



“We are still waiting for the official communication from CAF as we have already sent a petition through the GFA” David Obeng added.