Al-Ain defender Abraham Frimpong to receive league medal from former side Ferencvaros

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong will be presented with a league title medal by his former club Ferencvaros.



The 28-year-old played seven matches for champions Ferencvaros before being transferred to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ain in January.



The center-back is entitled to a medal because of the number of games he featured for the club.



Ferencvaros beat Ujpest 3-0 on Monday to be declared as Champions elect for the 2020-21 season.



The Hungarian giants have taken a 14 point lead on top of the table with just a few matches to end the season. This will also be their third league title in a row and the 31st title in the club's history.



Abraham Frimpong currently plays for Saudi Professional League side Al Ain.



He joined Al Ain in the January transfer window from Ferencvaros on a permanent transfer signing a three-year deal.



Frimpong will be awarded a gold medal despite leaving the club.