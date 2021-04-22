You are here: HomeSports2021 04 22Article 1239523

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Al-Ain defender Abraham Frimpong to receive league medal from former side Ferencvaros

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Abraham Frimpong Ghana international Abraham Frimpong

Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong will be presented with a league title medal by his former club Ferencvaros.

The 28-year-old played seven matches for champions Ferencvaros before being transferred to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ain in January.

The center-back is entitled to a medal because of the number of games he featured for the club.

Ferencvaros beat Ujpest 3-0 on Monday to be declared as Champions elect for the 2020-21 season.

The Hungarian giants have taken a 14 point lead on top of the table with just a few matches to end the season. This will also be their third league title in a row and the 31st title in the club's history.

Abraham Frimpong currently plays for Saudi Professional League side Al Ain.

He joined Al Ain in the January transfer window from Ferencvaros on a permanent transfer signing a three-year deal.

Frimpong will be awarded a gold medal despite leaving the club.

Join our Newsletter

News

Bridget Otoo, former TV3 staff

Dumsor: Ghanaians were vitriolic against Mahama – Bridget Otoo

Business

Ivory Coast and Ghana account for almost 70% of world supplies for cocoa beans

China's cocoa export: COCOBOD, Agric Ministry assess impact

Entertainment

Combination photo (L - R) Kwaw Kese, Akuapem Poloo and late Dasebre Gyamenah

8 Ghanaian showbiz personalities who have been jailed before

Africa

Paul Kagame is Rwandan President

Rule of law in East Africa: Rwanda top, Uganda bottom - Report

Opinions

Galamsey pit

Demigods in our body politics; mismanaging our natural resources