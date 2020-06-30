Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Al Ain celebrates legend and cult hero Asamoah Gyan for 'unforgettable moments'

United Arab Emirates side Al Ain have taken to social media to celebrate iconic Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan for the "unforgettable moments" he had with the Garden City club.



Gyan, 34, enjoyed an outstanding four-year spell at the club to emerge a cult hero in the gulf.



The Ghanaian superstar won multiple trophies and endeared himself to football fans in the Asian nation.



During an incredible four year spell at Al Ain, on an initial loan deal from English side Sunderland, the iconic Ghanaian superstar scored 128 goals in 123 matches and helped the club to clinch three league titles and one President’s Cup crown.



He won the UAE top flight’s Golden Boot three times and was the top scorer in the 2014 Asian Champions League.



And Al Ain has taken to social media networking site Twitter, to celebrate the goal-scoring machine, five years after leaving the gulf.





