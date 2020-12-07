Al-Ahli winger Samuel Owusu reveals why he was substitution in Damac defeat

Sports News of Monday, 7 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has revealed that he had to force an early substitution in Al-Ahli's game against Damac on Saturday after he suffered from abdominal pains.
The 24-year-old had netted a first-half brace to help his side to a 3-1 lead before the break but did not return after half-time as Al-Ahli threw away the two-goal lead to lose 4-3.
The defeat left the tricky winger disappointed but admits the substitution was due to stomach pains.
"I am sad for the loss, I do not know what happened to Al-Ahly in the game but I went out because of stomach pains," he revealed after the game.
Owusu is on a short-term loan deal at the club from Al-Fayha and there are talks of making the deal a permanent one.
“I do not feel any pressure. I will give everything I have to serve Al-Ahly. I will not think about renewal. My focus is currently with the team, but I will discuss the matter on his time with Al-Ahly management," he said.
