Al Ahli sweat on Samuel Owusu fitness ahead of Al Taawoun clash on Saturday

Al Ahli winger Samuel Owusu

Al Ahli winger Samuel Owusu must pass fitness test ahead of Saturday's Saudi Arabian Pro League fixture against Al Taawoun.



Head coach Serbian coach Vladan Milojevic could be denied the services of his star man who racing to be fit.



The Ghana international suffered a joint injury in the foot and had to be rested for games during his rehabilitation.



He has already missed the matches against Al Fateh and Al-Raed.



"Owusu started with the fitness part on Tuesday, when he ran around the track for the first time after his injury, and there are still doubts about his participation in the next meeting."



Owusu, 24, has scored three goals in six matches for Al Ahli who are two points behind leaders Al Hilal but have one match to spare.





