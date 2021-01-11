Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

Akwasi Frimpong prepares for his first race of the new Skeleton season

Ghanaian Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong

Ghanaian Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, is continuing his journey of being an example to many who want to take up sporting disciplines that are outside the norm.



Being a Ghanaian, Akwasi has taken to the winter sports of Skeleton and has even represented Ghana at the Winter Olympics Games.



After months of cancelled races due to COVID-19, Akwasi is getting back into the slopes for the start of his first season in a very long time.



He shared a training video on Twitter as he flies down the slopes of the tracks in Altenberg, Germany.



Though he is expecting his second child soon, Akwasi is putting in the work he needs to make his country proud when he gets “back in my Black Panther suit going headfirst.”



See the post below:





Back in #Germany ???????? preparing for my first race of the season. Today I made it to the top of the track in Altenberg. Proud of my progress and grateful for the sliding community helping me out. Excited to be back in my #blackpanther suit going headfirst for my country #Ghana ????????????????. pic.twitter.com/oU1HJvuvaC — Akwasi Frimpong OLY (@FrimpongAkwasi) January 9, 2021