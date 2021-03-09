Akwasi Asante signs new contract at Chesterfield

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian striker Akwasi Asante has extended his contract with Chesterfield until the summer of 2024.
Asante penned the new deal a few days to scoring his 10th goal of the season – an indication that he is having a great time at Chesterfield.
“Ever since I came to the club, I’ve been enjoying my football. We’ve been winning games and I’ve been scoring goals, so I couldn’t be happier,” he told the club’s website.
“When the club offered me a new deal, I had no hesitation in accepting it. It’s an exciting project at the club – everyone is happy and we’re heading in the right direction, which is why I decided to sign.”
The 28-year-old joined Chesterfield from Gloucester City in November last year on a free transfer.