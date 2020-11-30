Sports News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Akwasi Asante on target for Chesterfield in win over Weymouth

Ghanaian striker, Akwasi Asante

Ghanaian forward Akwasi Asante was on target for Chesterfield in their 2-1 win at Weymouth in the English Conference Premier League at the weekend.



The 28-year-old new signing was handed his first start and equalized in the first half of stoppage time for James Rowe's first win in charge.



Sean Shields gave the hosts the lead on 40 minutes before the Dutch-born Ghanaian pulled parity.



Tom Denton headed Town in front in the second half- his eighth goal of the season.



It's a winning start for manager James Rowe who supervised his first game in charge of the side.

