Akufo-Addo proud of Black Stars after important win against South Korea

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded the Black Stars for the top performance in Ghana’s 3-2 win against South Korea.



The President is one of the millions of Ghanaians around the world that watched the Black Stars on Monday afternoon in the second Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



At the end of an exciting game that ended 3-2 in favour of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo has taken to his social media to congratulate the Black Stars.



In a post on Twitter, the President said, “Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay,” President Akufo-Addo posted on Twitter.





Ghana today sealed the important 3-2 win over South Korea thanks to a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a strike from Mohammed Salisu.



The Black Stars are now set to take on Uruguay in the final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



