Akufo Addo played a key role in securing MTN sponsorship for Black Stars - Sports Minister

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) has stated that the sponsorship deal with Telecommunications giant MTN happened after a personal intervention by President Akufo Addo



MTN have signed a one sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association to become a sponsor of the Black Stars.



The deal which is worth $2million dollars was announced on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association in Accra.



"As a sector minister I want to assure the entire country as a custodian very penny for the national team just like every other corporate support we continue to receive the funds will be put to judicious use. I can't thank MTN enough for their remarkable support, especially at this time of deep global economic challenges,"



"If MTN would come to the aid of the Black Stars and our national team at the time companies and economies are cutting costs to mitigate the impact of global economic challenges then it shows MTN's unshaken commitment to Ghana football and our sports,"



"We could not have achieved this great support without the personal intervention of His excellency the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. I want to use this opportunity to express the gratitude of the entire country to his excellency the President of the Republic for his personal effort in this corporate fundraising drive,"



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an international friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.