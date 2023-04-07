Akufo-Addo commissions GH¢1.5m Alajo Astroturf, calls for effective use by community

Sports News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: ghanatoday.gov.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the GH¢1, 5 million Quaye Mensah Astroturf memorial park at Alajo, a suburb at the Ayawaso Central in in the Greater Accra Region.



Construction under the auspices of the Coastal Development Authority under its poverty eradication program, the Astroturf which began on 4th December, 2020 would serve the sports and physical needs of the Alajo community.



Before 2017, there were only two (2) Astroturfs in the country — In Tema and at Prampram. But since then, Ghana can boost of 68 Astroturfs had bee constructed across the country, 30 fully completed and are in use and 38 at various stages of constructions under President Akufo-Addo’s administration.



Construction of ten (10) 5,000 seater Youth and sports centre of excellence in 10 regions across the country are also in going.



Speaking at the Commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said football is the great passion of Ghanaians who are not just obsessed about the domestic league and fortunates of the Black Stars “but are also avid followers and watchers of foreign leagues.”



He said Ayawaso Central alone, had produces several football talents and genius such as Abedi Pele, Osei Kufour, Mohamed Kudos, Yaw Preko, among others.



“We want to see more and more Abedi Pele’s, Osei Kufuor’s Mohammed Kudos being discovered.” He stated.



That, the President said is the reason why the development of sporting infrastructure around the country is crucial to this end.



He expressed delight that under his administration, many of such sporting facilities had been constructed across the country.



“Residence of Ayawaso Central, through your vibrant hardworking Member of Parliament who is also the Greater Accra Regional Minister, four (4) special projects including this Astroturf, had been spearheaded by him.”



The others includes a 12-unit Classroom Kwame Nkrumah School in Alajo, and a proposed Children’s hospital which would be commissioned for use before the end this year.



President Akufo-Addo said under the watch of the Henry Quartey as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, a total of 176 projects had been undertaken.



He admonished the Alajo constituency and other beneficiaries of the construction of astroturfs “to put them into effective use,” manage and carry out regular maintenance for a lasting period.