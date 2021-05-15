Akufo-Addo calls for inclusion of more females on sports federations’ boards

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has encouraged the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to include more females on boards of the various sports associations.



He said this after observing that the GOC has only one female on the 18 member executive board.



The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah led a high-level delegation of Sports Federation heads and GOC board members to meet His Excellency President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday 5th May 2021.



President Akufo-Addo assured the GOC executives that the government will support them to achieve their targets and developmental goals.



He tasked the Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif who accompanied the delegation to ensure that incentives such as tax reliefs and recognition of corporate support be given to the GOC.



He also charged the Minister for Youth and Sports to, as early as possible, come up with modalities and institutionalize a biennial Inter-State Agencies Sports Competition as suggested by the GOC.



The Minister was assigned by President Akufo-Addo to, within the next six months, draft plans and policies that will help bridge the funding gap between what the sports industry in Ghana needs and what is available at the Sports Ministry.



President Akufo-Addo thanked the GOC President and his entourage and wished them well following their recent election of competent personalities into office.



