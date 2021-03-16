Tennis News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Akua Hansen beats Annette Cruickshank to win Ladies Challenger Series IV Title

Akua Akoma Hansen won her first seniors tournament title by beating Annette Cruickshank in two straight sets.



Annette could not reproduce the brilliance she displayed in beating Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF)/ Tennis Foundation Ghana (TFG) No.1 Naa Mckorley in the semifinals.



Akua Akoma won 6-4,6-2 in an hour and 15 minutes at the National Tennis Center, Accra.



Annette, also attempting to win her first title after reaching the finals 3 consecutive times, hit a lot of unforced errors as Akua Akoma outplayed her.



Akua Akoma never gives up and never shies away from a fight on court, Annette could not cope and Akua won the first set 6-4.



And, with the second set at 5-2, Akua sent a wild forehand to the baseline to win the set 6-2. Akua dropped her racquet to the court and covered her face in shock.



"My dream has officially come true," said Akua. "This one week has been the best week of my Life".



The one-week tournament was organized by Second Serve Tennis Shop, a subsidiary of Tennis Foundation Ghana with support from Bebiees Events and ITAKOL.



