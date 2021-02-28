Sports News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: GNA

Akpokavie to contest incumbent GOC President

General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Richard Akpokavie

Mr. Richard Akpokavie General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has submitted his nomination forms to contest the incumbent President Ben Nunoo Mensah for the top position.





Mr. Akpokavie, formerly the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) President picked his form on Friday, February 26 to challenge Mr. Nunoo Mensah for the enviable position.



The GOC opened nominations on Monday, February 22, would be closed on Monday, March 1.



So far, the President of the Ghana Badminton Association Mr. Evans Yeboah, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey (Armwrestling President), Mr. Bawa Fuseini (Triathlon President), Mohammed Mahadi (Fencing President), the incumbent Nunoo Mensah have all picked and submitted their forms to vie for a post in the committee.



The GOC election is slated for Monday, March 15.