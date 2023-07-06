Akosua Dentaa Amoateng likely to retain position in Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

British-Ghanaian entrepreneur, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng is likely to be part of the new Asante Kotoko administration ahead of the new season, per reports.



The business mogul served as the International Relations Manager for the administration that was dissolved by the Patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Monday, July 3.



Denta, 40, remains the only member of the immediate past management of Asante Kotoko considered by the Manhyia Palace.



The UK-based Ghanaian has a strong connection to the world of football, where she once managed Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan and also played a key role for the Ghana Football Association to secure the services of Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong.



The 12-member board of Asante Kotoko which was constituted by the Manhyia Palace in May 2020 has ended their three-year mandate, winning only the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League during their tenure.



The board comprised Dr. Kwame Kyei, as Board Chairman; Mr. Jude Arthur- Vice Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Kwamena Mensah, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Mr. Kofi Amoah Abban, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey.



The rest are; Mr. James Osei Brown, Mr. Kofi Amoah Abban, MD of Rickworld Oil Group, Mr. Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, CEO of Lexta Ghana Limited, Mr. James Osei Brown, CEO of Joshob Construction Company, Nana Ankobeahene of Asanteman – Baffour Kwame Kusi, Alhaji Lamin and Joseph Yaw Adu.



The Asante Kotoko management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah of which Akosua Dentaa Amoateng was a member has also been dissolved.



However, a new board of Asante Kotoko will be announced by the Manhyia Palace before the commencement of the 2023/24 season.



