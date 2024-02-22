Akosombo dam spillage: Sports betting operators support five affected communities

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO) has supported five communities in the Volta Region, affected by the spillage of two dams, with relief items.



The five communities include Tokpo, Mepe, Bakpa, Anyako, and East Ada (Azizanya).



The relief items, presented by the organization included a range of essentials such as food, sanitary products, and educational materials.



Four of the communities; Tokpo, Mepe, Bakpa, and East Ada received packaged boxes containing vital supplies.



However, the Anyako Konu community received an educational package valued at GH¢90,000.



The educational package comprised teaching and learning materials.



Dr Kobby Boateng, the president of the GHASBO emphasized that the organization is not merely driven by profit but is committed to supporting humanity, particularly in times of dire need.



Boateng urged the public to discard the notion of betting as a taboo and recognize the positive impact that the industry can have on society.



“I am proud to say that each customized box contains contributions from operators within our industry, reflecting our shared commitment to making a positive impact on society.



“It's no secret that the sports betting industry is often perceived as controversial or even taboo in some circles. However, initiatives like this serve as a powerful reminder that our industry can bring about real, tangible benefits to those in need.



“Today, we demonstrate that sports betting operators are not just profit-driven entities but also compassionate members of society, dedicated to giving back and making a difference in the lives of others,” he said.



He continued: “A total amount of over GH¢470,000 is spent on this special cause of distributing 1000 boxes of assorted food items and 1000 bags of sachet water to 1000 households in 5 different communities such as, Tokpo, Mepe, Bakpa, Azizanya, and learning materials to 939 pupils in Anyako.



“As we engage with the media present here today, I encourage each of you to share the stories of resilience, hope, and community spirit that you will witness firsthand.



"Together, let us shine a spotlight on the incredible impact that collective action and compassion can have on the lives of those facing adversity," he added.



Expressing gratitude for the donation, the Headmaster of Anyako Basic School Evans Dzikunu thanked the donors for their gesture.



The Chief of Woeto, Togbi Dukli Attipoe, also conveyed appreciation on behalf of the chiefs and people of Anyako.



"We the chiefs and the people of Anyako appreciate your gesture and thank you…We will put these materials to good use to benefit our wards, and they will become good future leaders anytime soon," he said.







































AM/SARA



