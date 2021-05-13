Akonnor wishes Hugo Broos well at South Africa

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has sent well wishes to newly installed South Africa Head coach, Hugo Broos.



The experienced Belgian was appointed to take charge of the Bafana Bafana after a failed campaign to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon next year.



Broos, who won the competition with Cameroon in 2017 has been tasked to build a formidable side for South Africa ensuring that they qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the AFCON tournament in 2023.



He was officially unveiled to the South African media and public this week and Ghana Coach Akonnor has wasted little time in wishing him well.



Speaking at a press conference to announce his squad for next month’s friendly encounters with Morocco and Ivory Coast, Charles Akonnor said “Hugo (Broos) is an experienced coach, I know that he won the AFCON with Cameroon, I wish him the best of luck (with South Africa)."



The two Coaches will lock horns when the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup commences in September.



Ghana is in the same group as South Africa alongside Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.







