Akonnor to name Ghana’s squad for two friendly matches today

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Head Coach of the Black Stars C.K Akonnor will address the media today, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Conference Hall of the Ghana Football Association.



Coach Akonnor will name Ghana’s squad for two friendly matches that have been lined up for the team in the June International window.



The friendly matches replace the FIFA World Cup qualifiers that got postponed last week.



Coach Akonnor and his technical team will use the games to further assess players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana was scheduled to engage Ethiopia and South Africa in two FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Cape Coast and Johannesburg respectively.



The press briefing will take place at 3 pm.