Akonnor sends goodwill message to Black Stars players who have tested positive for coronavirus

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has sent a goodwill message to the Black Stars players who contracted Coronavirus during the international break.



Six players from the team have tested positive for the Coronavirus upon returning to their respective clubs.



On Monday, Caleb Ekuban joined Jordan Ayew, Kassim Adams, Joseph Aidoo, Bernard Mensah and Gideon Mensah as list of players with COVID-19.



"Speedy recovery to all the players who have tested positive for Coronavirus."



"Stay strong and come back stronger Let’s continue to adhere to all the safety protocols. Stay safe," Coach Akonnor wrote on Twitter.



Despite the growing number of cases from the Black Stars camp, the Football Association released a statement insisting that the necessary protocols were followed.





Ghana lost to Mali in their first of two friendlies before thumping Qatar in the second game in Antalya.All players affected are self isolating.