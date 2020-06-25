Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Akonnor must decide Kevin-Prince Boateng's return - Winfred Dormon

Former Ghana international Winfred Dormon has become the latest to add his voice to the debate on the return or otherwise of Kevin-Prince Boateng to the Black Stars.



Kevin has seen no Black Stars action since the 2014 World Cup where he allegedly abused coach Kwasi Appiah verbally.



Despite a ban on him by the Dzamefe Commission that was set up to probe the disgrace in Brazil, there have been calls for him to be given another chance.



Other people including Kwabena Yeboah have kicked against his return, leading to sharply divided opinions on the matter.



In his maiden press conference as Black Stars coach, Akonnor said deducing from his interactions with Boateng, he is not sure about his willingness to wear the Black Stars jersey once more.



"I spoke to Kwadwo Asamoah and he is willing to play. He has been unlucky with injuries and needs to be fully fit first before we can consider him. As for Kevin, I spoke to him but I got the sense that he doesn't want to play for us again."



Akonnor in an interview with Joy FM, however, declined to shut the door on Boateng.



“If Kevin-Prince Boateng is available, why not? If he is doing well and actively playing, why not? I need to talk to the GFA about it [to sort out the suspension]. But he is welcome.”



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Dormon said Akonnor should be the one to decide whether Boateng deserves a return or not.



