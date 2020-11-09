Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Akonnor makes seven new additions to Black Stars squad for Sudan clash

The Black Stars will begin camping in Accra on Monday, November 09

Due to medical reasons, Coach of the Black Stars C. K Akonnor has made seven additions to his squad ahead of Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan.



The players include Andrew Kyere Yiadom (Reading FC), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Keyserispor), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor) and Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana FC).



The rest are; Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC) and Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko SC)



The Black Stars will begin camping in Accra on Monday, November 09, ahead of the game on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Ghana will face Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum three days later for the reverse tie.

