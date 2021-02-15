Sports News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Akonnor has plans to invite me later—Yahaya Mohammed on Black Stars snub

The 32-year-old has scored six goals this season for Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars forward, Yahaya Mohammed, believes Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has a plan in place to invite him later to the Black Stars camp that’s why he is not included in the initial list of local players.



Akonnor on Friday, February 12, 2021, handed call-ups to 32 home-based players to begin camping ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.



The former Kotoko striker reacting to his omission from the squad says he’s surprised to have missed out.



He believes he has been consistent in the past few years in the Ghana Premier League and merited an invitation.



“I was surprised my name was not on the list. Consistency wise, I am always in the list of top scorers for the past seasons in the Ghana Premier League,” he said in an interview, as quoted by footballghana.com



“I know the coach has a plan for me but if not I will be very disappointed. Maybe CK wants me to wait and assess other players before he hands me a call-up. They haven’t spoken to me though.



“I should have earned a call up if they were calling local-based players. I would play a major role in camp due to my experience and also other duties which will even make the work of the coach easy.”



The 32-year-old has scored six goals this season for the Fire boys in 10 games in the Ghana Premier League.



