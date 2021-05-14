Akonnor grateful to GFA for securing high-profile friendlies for Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, has commended the Ghana Football Association for securing two high-profile matches for his side next month.



Ghana will take on Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire in an international friendly game as part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.



The World Cup qualifiers were scheduled to start in June but have been postponed by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) due to the coronavirus pandemic on the continent.



GFA has thus arranged the two international friendlies for the coach and technical team to assess the players before the qualifiers start in September.



Akonnor thanked the GFA for setting up the two international friendlies within a short period for his team.



“That is why it’s seriously important for us to prepare very well. So, I am very grateful to the GFA for within this short period to organize this friendly which is very appropriate for us”, he said at a press conference on Wednesday, May 12.







