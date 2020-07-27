Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Akonnor, Kuffour laud Black Stars for 'touching' coronavirus contributions

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour and national team coach CK Akonnor have praised the Black Stars' recent Covid-19 donation.



The four-time African champions joined the fight against the pandemic on Friday as they donated items worth GH¢100,000 (€14,797) to the Ghana Football Association for onward distribution to the people of Ghana on Friday.



In the absence of captain Andre Ayew and other notable members of the squad, Black Stars Management Committee chairman George Amoakoh made the presentation on behalf of the team.



“Well, I think it means a lot, in my opinion, to the people of Ghana, and we have to congratulate the boys for thinking about other people," Kuffour, a current Management Committee member of the Black Stars, said as reported by the GFA’s official website. "They didn’t think for themselves alone, but to think about the health of the people of Ghana is very touching."



The presented items included Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers and branded face masks.



“They have done it individually which I know. but for them to come together as a team to do it shows oneness, togetherness and it shows that the team spirit is very, very high," Ghana coach Akonnor added. "We have always known them to be taking bonuses and others. But this time around, they have decided to give back to society.



"They have shown a lot of love."



Ghana’s domestic season has been massively hit by the coronavirus pandemic as the 2019-20 campaign has been cancelled.



The Black Stars have also been affected too as their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in March and June have been rescheduled.



“It is a good sign because they have always shown the desire to reconnect with the fans and the Ghanaian public, and they couldn’t have done it in a better way in a more trying time than this," remarked Fred Pappoe, also a member of the Management Committee. "We can only thank them for doing that and we only hope and pray that this kind of relationship will be both ways and then it will continue forever."



As at Sunday July 26, Ghana has recorded 32,437 cases of coronavirus. These include 3,349 active cases, 28,927 recoveries and discharges and 161 deaths.

