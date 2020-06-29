Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Akaminko ‘schools’ C.K. Akonnor on how to earn the trust and respect of Black Stars players

Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko believes the current Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor can earn the trust of the players through his actions and management skills.



Akonnor took over from James Akwasi Appiah early this year after the contract of the latter expired. The former Black Stars captain inherited a side that failed to meet expectations at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.



In order to excel at his job as head coach of the Black Stars, Jerry Akaminko wants C K. Akonnor to properly outline his vision as well as rules that will guide his tenure.



“Let’s say C.K. Akonnor has played in the foreign leagues for a long time. He’s been the captain of the Black Stars; he’s had so many caps. He’s got the two blends in him. So now it’s up to him (as regards) how to put things in place for the team to also respect him or not,” Akaminko told Citi TV.



“It’s what you bring or what you do, that will determine whether the players will react to the rules you put in there. There could be a white coach that comes in and these players would not be happy with him depending on how he does his things.



“And there could be a white coach that comes to input his things in a good place and the players think it is the top-level and they will give him respect.



“If you are a local coach or a Ghanaian, it will depend on how you put your things, that will determine how the player (react)



“It depends on you the coach. You have the power to put whatever structure you want to put. You will not force them to respect you,” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.