Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax youngster hits Mohammed Kudus' new celebration after scoring in PSV win

Mohammed Kudus' and Jong Ajax star Julian Rijkhoff (R) Mohammed Kudus' and Jong Ajax star Julian Rijkhoff (R)

Jong Ajax star Julian Rijkhoff took a leaf from Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus' celebration after hitting his newest invention.

The West Ham star produced a new form of jubilation, similar to his old celebration, after receiving a seat from a steward before performing the 'take a breath' rest during the game against Freiburg in the Europa League.

The former Ajax star netted an incredible solo after dazzling his way past several Freiburg players before hitting a shot with his right foot to give the Hammers a 4-0 lead. He added his second moments later but it was his cold celebration that grabbed the headlines.

Twenty hours later, West Ham's U21 hit the same celebration before Rijkhoff taunted PSV fans by reproducing the act.

The young Dutch forward scored twice as Jong Ajax strolled to a 3-0 victory against Jong PSV.

Kudus joined West Ham United in the summer transfer window from Ajax, and has already scored 11 goals and provided four assists across all competitions for the Premier League side.

