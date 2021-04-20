Ajax table €11.5 million offer for Ghana sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam have tabled an amount of €11.5 million for the services of Ghana and FC Nordsjaelland sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The 19-year-old has been in the books of the Dutch champions for a while now and are ready to price him in the summer.



L'Equipe and France Football have reported that Olympique Lyon also have their sights on the highly-rated youngster.



Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked to the player but Ajax is in the best position to land the top playmaker.



Sulemana replaced Mohammed Kudus at Nordsjaelland after the latter joined Ajax last summer in a €9 million deal.



Sulemana has been impressive this season for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga and other competitions.



He has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 23 appearances so far.