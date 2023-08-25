Ajax star Mohammed Kudus describes West Ham United as 'good club'

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has given a subtle nod to the ongoing transfer chatter surrounding his potential move to West Ham United.



The Ghana attacking midfielder described the Premier League club as a "good club," adding fuel to the fire of reports indicating his proximity to joining the Premier League outfit.



Kudus, a standout player, has been a force to reckon with since his arrival at Ajax from Nordsjaelland in 2020. His recent remarkable display in scoring a hat-trick against Ludogorets in the Europa League has only magnified his prowess on the field.



Amid persistent transfer talks, indications suggest that West Ham United are on the verge of securing Kudus' services. The club are reportedly in the final stages of negotiations with Ajax, signalling a potential move for the talented midfielder to the Premier League.



When asked if Thursday's match in Bulgaria was his last with the Dutch club, Kudus replied, "Yes, I think so. But let's see what happens in the next days. The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next days."



Kudus has been in fine form, having already contributed four goals and one assist this season. This follows his impressive tally of 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax in the previous season, underlining his remarkable talent and potential impact at the highest level of football.



