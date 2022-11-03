Ajax star Kudus Mohammed names his best position

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed has said that his best position on the pitch is to play as the playmaker for the team.



Despite loving to play as the skimmer behind the striker, Kudus has played the false 9 roles for Ajax since Schreuder took over as manager.



Speaking after his splendid performance against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League, the Ghanaian stated that the number 10 role is his best position.



“I still feel am best at number 10 but as I said, is for the team so in any position I find myself I try to do my best for the team but I know I am best at number 10 position.”



In the game against Rangers, Kudus scored and provided an assist to help Ajax win by 3-1 while playing as a false 9.



The 22-year-old has excelled in the role, scoring 10 goals, including 4 in the Champions League.



However, there has been an argument that Kudus' new role limits his potential because many believe he can offer more to the team in midfield than leading the attack.





