Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ajax star Kudus Mohammed entices UEFA with his display against Heerenveen

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus celebrates with teammate Dusan Tadic

Ajax Amsterdam's new sensation, Kudus Mohammed has tempted UEFA with his amazing display against Heerenveen ahead of the Champions League opener against Liverpool in midweek.



The Ghana international who scored and provided a brace of assists for the Dutch giants in their thumping win on Sunday looks to have advertised himself properly ahead of the showdown with the six times European champions.



His performance could not just pass as UEFA took their Twitter handle to applaud his performance.



The 20-year-old is expected to light up the Johan Cryuff Arena when Ajax host Liverpool in the opening group game on Wednesday.



Mohammed was adjudged Man of the Match, his second since joining the Eredivisie outfit in the summer transfer window.



His performance also earned him high ratings making him the best player from the Eredivisie over the weekend.



The ex-FC Nordsjaelland player was making a return to the team after recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the international break for Ghana.



The former Ghana U-17 and U-20 star assisted Dusan Tadic to open the scoring in the 4th minute.



He got himself onto the scoresheet ten minutes from recess after connecting a pass from Ryan Gravenberch following an excellent team effort.



Kudus set up Brazilian forward Antony dos Santos with a silky pass in the 87th to seal the victory for Ajax.





Two 20-year-olds on the scoresheet for Ajax today. ????????



???????? Mohammed Kudus (1st Ajax goal, 2 assists)

???????? Antony (3rd goal in 5 games)



The Dutch club's latest young gems?#UCL pic.twitter.com/259daiImGG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 18, 2020

