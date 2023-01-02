Ajax ready to listen to offers above 25 million euros for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch Eredivisie giants, Ajax will consider transferring Ghana star Mohammed Kudus for the right offer.



Since last summer, the Black Stars poster boy has been a transfer target of a number of clubs in Europe.



Despite the many interests, Ajax decided to keep the youngster at the club especially after Manchester United signed Brazilian forward Antony.



With the January transfer window now opened, several clubs have lined up for the signature of Mohammed Kudus.



According to information gathered from sources, Ajax will be open to allowing Mohammed Kudus to leave the club but will only do so if the club receives the right offer.



Per reports, Ajax will listen to offers that start from 25 million euros.



However, interested clubs may have to wait till the summer transfer window comes around.



Besides Borussia Dortmund, English clubs Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Everton are all interested in signing Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.