Ajax preparing for Heracles match with Mohammed Kudus in mind despite possible exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax accept the possibility of losing star man Mohammed Kudus but are open to keeping the player for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.



The Dutch giants in the last two seasons have lost key players and as a result struggled to compete in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.



Ahead of the new season, the club has been working to bring in reinforcements to be able to challenge for trophies.



While in the market working on deals, clubs in Europe have also raided the club to poach some of its top youngsters.



One of the most-sought-after players at Ajax this summer has been Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.



Over the past weekend, it was reported that English Premier League side Brighton have reached a deal with Ajax to sign the youngster.



While Ajax wait for what may happen, the club is preparing for the first match of the 2023/24 Dutch Eredivisie season with Mohammed Kudus in mind.



The club sees Kudus as a key asset and know it will benefit from his quality if he stays.



He is training with his teammates and will play for Ajax on Saturday in the opening match of the Dutch Eredivisie season against Heracles if a move to Brighton is not completed.