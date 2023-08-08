Ajax player names Mohammed Kudus as most underrated player in football history

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Ajax player, Tristan Gooijer has named his teammate Mohammed Kudus as the most underrated player of all-time.



Tristan Gooijer was part of a number of Ajax players who were asked to name their number one most underrated footballer.



Majority of the Ajax players agreed that there has been no player in the history of football more underrated than Ilkay Gundogan.



Some of the players named the likes of Busquets, Modric, Kroos, Scholes, Neymar, Verratti as their most underrated players.



However, Tristan Gooijer was the only player to name the Black Stars player as his most underrated player.



Last season, Kudus scored 18 goals and grabbed 7 assists for Ajax as well as two goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.





???????? The Ajax squad give their opinion on who is the most underrated player ever! (@AFCAjax) pic.twitter.com/qe8Hj8airQ — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 2, 2023

