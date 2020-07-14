Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ajax part ways with Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey

Ajax Amsterdam have parted ways with youngster Brian Brobbey after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



Brobbey's contract with the Dutch giants was expected to expire on 30 June 2021 but Ajax's attempts to extend the deal have proved futile leading to contract termination.



Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars confirmed the departures of three youth stars to Fox Sports via soccernews.nl:



"If they are good enough, we will get them into the selection and they will have opportunities. But you always taste some impatience."



"They don't have to be afraid. They, Donny van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong can also take as an example. They played first division at Jong Ajax for almost a year."



Brobbey playing for Jong Ajax in the Dutch second-tier last season made 13 appearances where he notched 7 goals and assisted once.



The 18-year-old Dutch-born Ghanaian has been a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid who will look at adding the young forward to their squad this summer.



He won the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship consecutively with the Netherlands.



Brobbey scored 16 goals in 24 games for the Dutch U17 side since 2017 and has also netted once in two matches for the U19 team.





