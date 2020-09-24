Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus speaks on his style of play

play videoMohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has described the kind of midfielder he is while responding to questions from a reporter during an interview with Ajax Tv.



The Ghanaian international said he loves to play with the ball at his feet and likes to dribble as a way of his expressing himself on the pitch.



The 20 year old has made a fast start to life at the Johan Cruyff with some eye catching performances in preseason and his man of the match display against RKC Waalwijk in the Eredevisie over the weekend.



He joined the club in a 9 million euros deal from FC Nordsjælland in the ongoing transfer window.



“I love to have the ball, that’s one of my strengths. I always want the ball to have fun and enjoy using my body and flair. It’s about joy, that’s how I play always, I try to express myself on the pitch.”





