Ajax midfielder Kudus achieves impressive passing record against Waalwijk

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, was voted man of the match following the 3-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch top-flight on Sunday.



The award was rightly deserved, as the Ghana star impressed greatly in the match.



The 19-year-old was quick, technical, creative, press-resistant and aggressive defensively.



According to OptaJohan, attempted 54 passes in the opposition half more than any other player in the match.



Kudus joined Ajax this summer from Nordsjaelland. Sunday's game was his first competitive match for the Dutch champions.





54 - Mohammed Kudus attempted 54 passes on the opposition half during @AFCAjax v RKC, 17 more than any other player. Commanding. pic.twitter.com/Je0AMIHQAZ — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) September 20, 2020

