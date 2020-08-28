Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Ajax manager hail Mohammed Kudus after excellent display against Hertha Berlin

Kudus Mohammed in action for side

Head coach of Ajax, Erik ten Hag has praised teenager Mohammed Kudus after his impressive performance for the team in their 1-0 pre-season friendly win against Hertha Berlin.



The Dutch Eredivisie outfit after a training tour in Austria is back home preparing for the start of the 2020/2021 football season next month.



Last Tuesday, Ajax faced off with German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in a friendly match. Ghana international Mohammed Kudus earned his first start for his new club and managed to make quite the impression.



In a post-match interview, Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag has described the display of the 19-year old as excellent.



“I have seen the same as you. It was, I think, an excellent performance by Kudus. He still has to search a bit about how to position, but if he is further integrated into our playing style he will grow to an even higher level”, the gaffer said.



Mohammed Kudus was signed from FC Nordsjaelland this summer in a deal that cost Ajax 9 million Euros.





