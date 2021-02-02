Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ajax manager explains Kudus Mohammed’s injury setback

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ajax manager, Erik Ten Hag has explained the injury situation of Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.



The 20-year-old has been out of action since January.



The Black Stars midfielder suffered a setback in his return from a long injury lay-off that kept him out of action from October to December 2020.



He made a return against PSV Eindhoven after recovering from injury but was left out of their team squad against FC Twente.



The former FC Nordjaelland forward was again left out of the team squad in their 1-0 win against Feyenoord.



Ajax Manager, Erik Ten Hag, has explained the 20-year-old’s situation and called for patience as he works his way back to full fitness.



“I know how complex this injury can be. He’s back on the pitch again but he had a setback,” Ten Hag said.



“Now he’s taking part in certain group activities during training. We are being careful with him and taking it step by step.”



Kudus had a blistering start to his Ajax career after joining from Danish club FC Nordsjalland for 10 million Euros.



He scored one goal and provided three assists before sustaining a knee injury in a Champions League group game against Liverpool in October 2020.