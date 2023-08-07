Ajax give Kudus Mohammed 48-hour ultimatum to accept Brighton deal - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Eredivisie giants Ajax have reportedly told midfielder, Kudus Mohammed to either accept Brighton and Hove Albion's proposal or will only be sold for a huge offer.



According to Dutch journalist Tim van Duijn, the club has given the player 48 hours to accept Brighton and Hove Albion's proposal.



Brighton have already reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Kudus for a transfer fee of 40 million euros.



Ajax and Brighton currently await the player's go-ahead to process and finalise the deal. Kudus, however, is still yet to accept personal terms after the two clubs reached a verbal agreement on Saturday, August 5, 2023.



Mohammed Kudus had been on the radar of some top clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund but none have presented a formal bid to Ajax.



The Ghanaian still has two years left on his contract after signing a five-year deal with Ajax in 2020 after his transfer from Nordsjaelland.



