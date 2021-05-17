Ajax forward Brian Brobbey shortlisted for Johan Cruyff talent of the year award

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Brain Brobbey has been shortlisted for the Johan Cruyff talent of the year award.



The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam, scoring 15 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for the side.



He is expected to join the German outfit, RB Leipzig, on a four-year deal in July after failing to extend his contract with Ajax.



The prize which is awarded to the best talent in the Eredivisie has four Ajax players yearning for the award.



A jury of 14 people decides who will ultimately receive the prize, notable amongst them are Frank Rijkaars, Erik ten Hag, Dick Advocaat, Pascal Jansen, Frank de Boer, and others.



The prize winner may have a Cruyff Court installed at a prize of his choice.



Former Ajax midfielder Frankie de Jong won the last edition in 2019 since the prize was not awarded in 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.



The winner of the prize will be announced on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.