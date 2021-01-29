Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ajax forward Brian Brobbey named Man of Match after just seven minutes on the pitch

Dutch-born Ghanaian player, Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey was voted King of the Match after a blistering cameo performance in Ajax’s victory over Willem II on Thursday night.



The 18-year-old replaced Noussair Mazraoui in the 82nd minute, and immediately announced his presence by giving Ajax the lead.



Five minutes later he served captain Dusan Tadic with a delightful assist to put the game beyond the reach of Willem II.



Davy Klassen opened the scoring for the Dutch just six minutes after the break, but Willem levelled through Vangelis Pavlidis ten minutes later.



The teen sensation’s performance is likely to earn him the contract extension he is asking for, despite a little standoff between the club and his representatives.



Brobbey is yet to decide his international future despite leading the Dutch U-17 team to Euro U-17 success four years ago.



He has now netted twice in four matches for Ajax and has an assist to his credit in the Eredivisie.