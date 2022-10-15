Ajax coach defends Mohammed Kudus over Napoli performance

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder has lauded Mohammed Kudus despite his lack of killer instinct against Napoli in their Champions League game against Napoli in Naples.



The Dutch side suffered a 4-2 defeat in the matchday four games on Wednesday night.



The Ghana winger endured a difficult game, getting the worse rating of 3.5 at the end of the match



Kudus was replaced with Brian Brobbey after the hour mark, with the Dutch forward winning a penalty for their second goal in the 4-2 defeat to Napoli.



Although he had a bad game, Schreuder was impressed with his ability to mount pressure on defenders.



"He also does a lot of good things for us, such as the way he hunts and thus keeps the opponent moving," says Schreuder on the Ajax channels.



"I think it's good to see how he does those things," he added.



Kudus scored in the first fixture in the Netherlands against Napoli and before that had netted against Liverpool and Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate has also scored four goals in the Eredivisie this season for Ajax Amsterdam.



Kudus will hope to keep his place when they take on Excelsior on Sunday in the Eredivisie.