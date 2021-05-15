Ajax coach confirms interest in buying back Brian Brobbey from RB Leipzig

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dutch giants Ajax are working around the clock to buy back Brian Brobbey from RB Leipzig.



The 19-year-old is expected to join the German outfit on a four-year deal in July.



However, Ajax are now re-thinking about the deal and are considering buying back the Dutch-born Ghanaian striker.



Despite the 3-1 win over VVV-Venlo on Thursday, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed the club is working on a deal for the striker.



He is quoted by Voetbal International saying when asked about a deal for Brobbey, “I would like to. I indicated it to Marc (Overmars), Who is also working on it.”



The 19-year-old decided to sign a four-year deal with RB Leipzig in March, but the striker is said to be doubting the move now that Julian Nagelsmann has chosen to depart for Bayern Munich.



The question is whether RB Leipzig are open to selling Brobbey before he has even turned up at the club, Ten Hag added, “I don’t know if it is possible. I have talks with him about that, but he just signed there. He’s not even there yet and I don’t know if Leipzig is open to that. He hasn’t been that outspoken to me yet.”