Ajax coach Ten Haag hints at a new role for Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021
Source: Football Ghana
Ajax coach, Ten Haag, has hinted that Mohammed Kudus may play at the base of midfield for a while especially after the injury of Daley Blind.
The 20-year-old has featured in right wing, central attacking midfield and as a double pivot since joining Ajax in 2020.
He has shone in every position and Haag believes he is a logical option for the new position as well especially after his performance against FC Groningen in the Dutch top-flight.
'I liked it on Sunday. He played very well. That's what we would like to see,' he told reporters.
But he added that Kudus is a different player to Blind.
'No, he's a different type of player. He cannot be compared with Blind at all. They can both be of value against such opponents, but in a different role.'
Ajax will play BSC Young Boys in the Europa League during the midweek.