Ajax coach Heitinga commends Kudus and teammates after 3-2 win over Groningen

Ajax head coach John Heitinga has commended the performance of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus and his mates in their team's 3-2 victory over FC Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie.



Heitinga was particularly impressed with Kudus' contribution during the match on Tuesday afternoon. The Black Stars promising talent made his presence felt after being handed a starting role for Ajax and playing the entire 90 minutes of the game.



After a tough first half which ended 1-1, Kudus showcased his playmaking abilities by providing an assist to Brian Brobbey, who subsequently scored the goal and Jurrien Timber secured the winner for Ajax later.



During the post-match interview, Coach John Heitinga commended his players for their performance, emphasizing that the team executed the necessary strategies to secure all three points.



"Our initial performance was excellent. We scored early, and then we had to maintain that momentum. We created opportunities down the left side, although our finishing could have been better," Heitinga remarked.



"We were vulnerable in transition, and our defence should have been more solid during those moments. We missed several chances throughout the game. We managed to penetrate their defence but failed to convert enough of those opportunities. Nonetheless, we did what was required to secure the victory," the Ajax manager added.



Ajax are currently 3rd on the table with Feyernord leading the table with a 13 points gap.



