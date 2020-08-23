Sports News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag not surprised by Kudus Mohammed's sparkling early form

Kudus Mohammed joined Ajax for a transfer fee worth €9 million

Ajax Amsterdam head coach Erik Ten Hag is not surprised by the electric start by new signing Kudus Mohammed.



Ten Hag has been impressed with the contributions of the Ghana international who made a €9 million move from Danish side Nordsjaelland.



Mohammed made his debut last Tuesday in the 2-0 win over Austrian side Wolfsberger in a friendly.



He followed up with another sparkling display against Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday, 22 August 2020 in Austria as the Dutch giants won 4-1.



"I had already seen many matches of that boy on television and I am not surprised what he shows here," said Ten Hag.



"In a first match it is always a matter of searching, but he showed that he understands the game, that he has skills and he is physically strong.



"He just has to go through the process. He is a player who can play in many positions. I'm not sure about that yet.



"In Denmark he has played in almost all positions in midfield and on the attack.



"He has a number of characteristics, which makes him excellent on the flanks, for example as a left wing defender."

