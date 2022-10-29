Ajax boss must play Kudus and Brobbey together - Van der Vaart insists

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Dutch international, Raphael van der Vaart has urged Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder to play bother Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey.



Brobbey began the season as Ajax’s first-choice striker but was usurped by Kudus four matches into the 2022/23 campaign.



Both players have, however, so far excelled, with Brobbey scoring eight goals in all competitions while Kudus has netted nine times despite playing mainly as a false nine.



Schreuder picked Brobbey to start in Wednesday’s Champions League game against Liverpool before bringing on Kudus to replace the Dutchman in the second half as Ajax suffered a 3-0 thrashing.



Speaking as a pundit in the aftermath of the game, Van der Vaart criticised the Ajax manager for being reluctant to play both players together.



According to him, both players can play together but are being stifled by being made to compete for the same starting position.



"You are 3-0 behind and you decide to take off Brobbey while you finally had a chance to play with both Kudus and Brobbey," he said.



"I think all these players are thinking, ‘why do you never take off Tadic?’" he fumed.



Meanwhile, Kudus and Brobbey maintain that they enjoy a great relationship despite competing for the same position in the team.