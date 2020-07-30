Press Releases of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: AirtelTigo

AirtelTigo joins Globe Productions to fight covid-19 stigmatization through virtual play

As part of its commitments to curb COVID-19 pandemic, telecom operator AirtelTigo has partnered Globe Productions to stage another live virtual play to intensify education on COVID-19 stigmatization.



Dubbed “COVID-19 edition of Judas and Delilah”, the play written by Latif Abubakar seeks to bring together top Ghanaian celebrities and organizations to join the government's efforts in fighting stigmatization towards persons infected with the virus in the country.



According to AirtelTigo, the issue of stigmatisation of COVID-19 has significant ramifications to create fear and prevent people who have recovered to serve as champions and speak about it, adding that partnering Globe Production in using theater to educate the public will go a long way.



Explaining details of the play, Abubakar said the play will serve as a tool that appeals to the emotions of Ghanaians to end stigmatization and encourage them to abide by the measures put in place by the health authorities to aid the fight against the virus.



“Considering the growing numbers of theatre lovers in Ghana, I am certain that the play would give hope to the people and deal with issues of stigmatization,” he said. With a record of 3.5 million views on social media on virtual plays, the Playwright Abubakar is of the belief that storytelling and theatre can be used to convey critical messages about COVID-19.



Judas and Delilah is a comedy play that tells how a crook of a Doctor carelessly spreads COVID-19 among his lovers. However, one of the lovers Delilah plans a revenge on the Doctor while another, Jezebel appears at his clinic to worsen issues which turns out to be a battle of traitors.



The play which features Actors, Adjetey Annan, Naa Ashorkor, Shelter Sey and Bright Jefferson Djangmah will be screened live via the YouTube pages of the Playwright, Latif Abubakar, AirteltiTigo as well as the Ministry of Information's Facebook account and on GTV, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 8:00pm prompt.

