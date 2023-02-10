Ailing Ghana coach Sellas Tetteh 'cries' for help

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Under-20 World Cup-winning coach, Sellas Tettah has appealed to Ghanaians to come to his aid to assist him financially as he strives to overcome ill health.



According to the coach, his condition has robbed of him a substantial amount of money as he has had to spend his money on hospital bills.



He is thus appealing to Ghanaians to help him raise more funds to help him find a solution to the ailment.



Speaking in a recent interview, an emotional Sellas Tetta urged Ghanaians to support him with funds for his hospital bills.



“I believe that anyone who wants to come and visit, can do that because I’m not working. Football people gave me something. They helped me but anyone who want to visit is welcome. Financially, they should bring some small money,” Sellas Tetteh said on Peace FM.



A private lotto operator, Alpha Lotto, in January 2023 donated GH50,000 to support Sellas Tetteh and to appreciate him for his contribution to Ghana football.



Sellas Tetteh was the leader of the Ghanaian team that made history in 2009 as first and so far only African country to win the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.



JNA/KPE