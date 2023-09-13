Ailing Black Meteors goalkeeper cries for help; begs GFA, club to pay monies owed him

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors and Legon Cities goalkeeper, William Essu has called on the Ghana Football Association to release their winning bonuses from their U-23 AFCON win over Algeria in March 2023.



Essu who was part of the team has been sympathized by many after pictures of his devasting health condition popped up on the internet on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.



According to reports, Essu has been battling with illness for months now and has been neglected by his club Legon Cities, hence the decision to publicly call out the FA to settle the debt.



In a post cited by GhanaWeb, the 21-year-old goalkeeper called on Coach Ibrahim Tanko, the entire Management of the Black Meteors, and the Ghana Football Association to come to his aid.



He stated that he needs to go for another health check-up but unfortunately, he can’t raise the funds since he has used all his savings to seek treatment but to no avail.



In a related development, On Tuesday, September 12, another Legon Cities goalie by the name of Sylvester Sackey was confirmed dead by the club after a short illness.



Check the tweet below:





Hmmm Chale . pic.twitter.com/RV85WnESkj — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) September 13, 2023

